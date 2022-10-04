Sabah, Sarawak MPs support Borneo caucus call

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Sabah and Sarawak members of parliament (MPs) are supportive of the idea of forming a Borneo caucus to cooperate politically and have a single voice to support and strengthen the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and the incoming Prime Minister of the day.

Speaking after a special briefing for the Borneon MPs on the sideline of the Parliament sitting here, on Tuesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said this was among the issues raised, apart from the matters related to the proposal to return the 35 per cent seat allocation to East Malaysia.

“The Sabah and Sarawak MPs fully supported the idea that we should have a common voice to safeguard and to implement the tenets and cornerstones of MA63 and a say on who should be the next Prime Minister,” he said.

Ongkili also stressed that the Borneon MPs also touched on the possibility to institutionalise the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division to offer a permanent framework to implement all its work, as well as the formation of a Select Parliamentary Committee to pursue the recommendations of the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63) that have been fully agreed by the Cabinet and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We are satisfied with the reactions and feedback we received from the MPs, which came from both the government and opposition bloc. It was an interactive session.

“The next step will be to formalise political cooperation and potential working relationship among the Borneo parties.

“The issues raised are of public interest and are close to our hearts. This is the beginning and a history in the making … the Borneon MPs want to make a difference on the direction and focus on Malaysian national politics,” he said.

Also at the briefing was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who briefed the MPs on the legal perspective and the way forward regarding the call to increase the parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak, as well as on several related issues.