Sabah to host World Tourism Conference 2022

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): The sixth World Tourism Conference (WTC) jointly organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will take place in Kota Kinabalu from November 28-30 at Sabah International Convention Center.

Sabah last hosted this event in 2010 and the selection of Sabah again shows sign of recognition to the commitment and leadership of the state government which has always led to the sustainable and constant development of the tourism sector to successfully position Sabah as a major tourist destination on the world stage.

WTC themed “Tourism Futures Reimagined”, aims to provide an interdisciplinary platform which champions thought leadership on tourism futures and strategies driving tourism’s recovery and resilience in a post-pandemic world.

WTC will feature a line-up of world-renowned speakers in four sessions – Decoding Tourism Futures, Discovering Niche Opportunities, Redefining Tourism Success and Rebuilding Tourism Resilience and Readiness.

The committee is expecting 700 international and local participants to convene in Sabah for this three-day event.

Applications are currently open through the official UNWTO website and will be vetted through by MOTAC.

“We are expecting foreign dignitaries, tourism industry experts and WTC participants from all over the world to visit Sabah for this exclusive event. Sabah Tourism Board as a strategic partner has been working closely with MOTAC, Tourism Malaysia and industry stakeholders to prepare and welcome these delegations.” commented Noredah Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Tourism Board.

“Sabah is proud to host another big-scale international event as we are committed to be a key business events destination in this region. I am confident with the facilities, skill talents and experience we have, Sabah business events industry could flourish,” she added.

Over 1,200 participants convened in Sabah for the Second Asia Park Congress in May this year.

Subsequently, physical events are proceeding once again among some to note: The Malaysia Borneo Football Cup, Borneo Bird Festival, Borneo Safari and the WWF – Malaysia 50th Anniversary Conference.