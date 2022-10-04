Sagah confirms appointment as Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Authority chairman

KUCHING (Oct 4): The newly-established Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Authority (GKCDA) will be headed by Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn as its chairman.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister confirmed his appointment as GKCDA chairman when contacted today.

“I will be the chairman,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

He was earlier asked on the updated name for GKCDA, a new entity announced by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 12.

Sagah, who is also Tarat assemblyman, had on last Sunday night announced GKCDA will have its administrative office at Serian Resident’s Office building.

Speaking at the launch of 2022 Serian Danu Festival that night, he said GKCDA, which had been approved by the State Cabinet will bring meaningful changes to areas covered by the authority.

He had also indicated that several elected representatives of constituencies within GKCDA areas will head committees to be set up, such as Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Deputy Minister Martin Ben (Kedup assemblyman) heading the agriculture committee.

He pointed out among GKCDA’s emphasis will be to identify the suitable industries to spur the local economy, as well as to look for ‘prescription’ needed for ‘sick’ projects.

The formation of GKCDA was announced by Abang Johari on June 12 during the Bau-level Gawai Open House.

The Premier had said GKCDA was formed following requests from Bidayuh elected representatives to set up a specific development authority for their areas from Lundu to Serian which are located in Greater Kuching.