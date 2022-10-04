Salang pays working visit to Rantau Lugai longhouse

KANOWIT (Oct 4): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum paid a working visit to Rumah Salang Manggau in Rantau Lugai, Sungai Ngemah this past weekend.

The visit saw him inspecting the longhouse’s ‘tagang’ (controlled fishing) system, after which he commented on the suitability of the area to be developed as an eco-tourism site.

Meanwhile, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, who accompanied the PRS president during the visit, announced a sum of RM180,000 to repair Jalan Simpang Rantau Lugai.

“The project will be implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for the year 2022,” he informed.

Anyi also explained that the Rumah Salang suspension bridge project will also be implemented through the RTP this year.

Also present was a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Susan Clement.