SCIB unveils sample IBS house built with 3D technology

KUCHING (Oct 4): Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd’s (SCIB) wholly-owned subsidiary SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SIBS) has unveiled a sample house built using a 3D printing system from COBOD International A/S, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based 3D construction specialist.

The sample house, located on the premises of the Construction Industry Development Board’s (CIDB) Kuching campus, was built in collaboration with Akademi Binaan Malaysia (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (ABM), an assessment and training centre of the CIDB in Sarawak catering to the development and skills enhancement of the state’s construction industry.

SIBS is principally involved in the supply and installation of IBS components as well as owns the 3D-printing machinery that produces IBS components.

On hand to witness the unveiling of the sample house was the State Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, Datu Len Talif Salleh, accompanied by SCIB group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Rosland Othman and CIDB CEO Datuk Ir. Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid.

“The 3D printing system was acquired as part of our innovation initiatives and to explore the possibilities of deploying this technology in the domestic construction industry,” SCIB director Tuan Haji Abdul Hadi bin Datuk Abdul Kadir said.

“The construction of the IBS sample house using 3D technology has given us invaluable knowledge and experience that will help to facilitate the development of training programmes that we hope to offer to workers in the construction industry who want to enhance their skills and knowledge.”

SCIB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABM on October 3, 2022 in conjunction with the CIDB and CIDB Technologies Sarawak chapter graduation ceremony for students.

Both parties agreed under the MoU to explore and identify training and assessment for IBS-related programmes and courses as well as share information, technical knowledge and professional experiences leading to the establishment of training courses and modules in IBS that can add value and improve the standards, skills and understanding of construction workers, especially in Sarawak.

“We are happy to work with ABM in developing programmes that will enhance the skills and knowledge of the construction industry,” Rosland said.

“The deployment of technology such as 3D printing comes at a time when businesses are being scrutinised for the impact of their operations on the environment and society.

“Businesses have a central role to play in society and a key part of it is to operate responsibly.”