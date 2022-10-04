Uggah: Agency faces uphill task in getting people’s participation in development programmes

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) faces an uphill task in getting the people to participate wholeheartedly in all its development programmes, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said without participation from the people, the agency’s development objective “would be a fiasco.”

The BDDA chairman pointed out that BDDA is focused on bringing the division’s overall development, particularly in terms of its economy, to the optimum level.

“Come 2030, we want the people here to achieve a high-income status where they enjoy a high standard of living that is at par with other advanced communities.

“This can come about if we can fully utilise their lands, harness their readiness and willingness to work hard for success and accept new policies in doing things which will revolve around new technologies,” he said at the second lab session for BDDA Development Strategy 2030 here today.

On that note, Uggah admitted that the government cannot force the people to do what they do not want to.

“So says the proverb, we can lead a horse to water, but we cannot make it drink the water.

“Towards this end, everyone, especially leaders and government officers from implementing agencies must do their utmost best to convince the people,” he said.

He noted that in the last 50 years since Independence, the government had done much to develop the state in terms of all vital infrastructures, utilities and amenities as well as in the economic sector.

“However, remnants of poverty still exist all over the rural areas and it is through these new development agencies that the government is aiming to eradicate them,” he remarked.

On the RM1.5 billion allocation given to BDDA, Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said all state constituencies under the agency would be receiving RM200 million each while Lingga would receive RM30 million.

He explained that this was because only about 10 per cent of the constituency comes under BDDA.

“The balance of RM70 million will be set aside for the common funds,” he said, adding that the BDDA Administrative Centre will be set up in Betong.

He also said that Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Saribas assemblyman Mohamad Razi Sitam will serve as BDDA deputy chairmen while other state elected representatives in the division will be appointed as committee members.

On another matter concerning the need to improve Internet connectivity in Betong division, Uggah said he had requested from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to extend the system used in Spaoh to upgrade it.

“Our Premier has directed the Sarawak Multimedia Authority to conduct a study on the matter as the enhanced connectivity will benefit colleges and schools here as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas in his welcoming address said the laboratory was organised to fine tune projects proposed in the first laboratory.

He said this was to avoid any duplication with projects approved from the usual government budget.

Also present were Gerald, Razi, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, Lingga assemblyman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, science advisor to the Sarawak government Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu, and political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu.