Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM5,500 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Oct 4) An unemployed man was fined a total of RM5,500 in default six months’ jail by two Magistrates’ Courts here today for two charges of drug abuse.

Kong Chung Choi, 33, pleaded guilty to both charges framed under under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years in jail and to be placed under police supervision for a period of not less than two and not more than three years, upon conviction.

In the first court, Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi fined Kong RM2,700 in default three months imprisonment for the first charge while in the second court, Magistrate Zaiton Anuar fined the accused RM2,800 in default three months’ jail for the second charge.

Both Zubaidah and Zaiton also ordered the man to undergo supervision for two years.

Kong was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine on Aug 21, 2020, and March 1, 2022, respectively at Padawan District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID).

Kong was represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee while the cases were prosecuted separately by ASP Rogayah Rosli and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.