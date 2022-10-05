116 Song NCR owners receive land titles

KAPIT (Oct 5): A total of 116 Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners in Song have received titles for their surveyed land.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh presented the land titles for 170 lots along Sungai Sipan, Temalat, and Sesawa covering 324.32ha.

“Land issue is closest to our hearts. The government takes it very seriously, allocating funds and additional staff from the Land and Survey Department to help owners to survey their NCR lands,” he said when representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the Song Community Hall today.

“Land titles are the official certificates of landownership over a piece of land. In this case, the NCR land is under Bumiputera status. With land title in hand, no one else could encroach into your land. Land is a valuable asset inherited from our forefathers.”

He also advised the landowners not to sell their land.

“Government helps to survey the NCR land free of charge. Don’t sell for a quick gain and after that there is no more land. Please manage your land properly yourself,” he stressed.

The NCR land was surveyed under the NCR New Initiative under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code for communal boundaries, followed by individual land title survey under Section 18.

During the same function, Len Talif also handed out land compensation cheques for the Service Bund Road Pipe Reserve project in Nanga Merit, Kapit.

A total of RM880,844.26 was presented to the 59 landowners involved.