125 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Sabah recorded 125 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from 2,122 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said positivity rate is 5.89 per cent, lower than the previous day’s 5.98 per cent.

The number of daily infections increased by seven cases from 118 on Tuesday to 125 on Wednesday.

“This small increase is in line with the rise in test samples from 1,972 to 2,122, as well as a low positivity rate compared to Tuesday,” he said.

Twenty-one out of 27 districts in Sabah recorded new infections on Wednesday, including two districts that recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 34 and Tawau 14.

Six districts with zero cases were Beluran, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Semporna and Tongod.

Meanwhile, 123 from the 125 patients are under Categories 1 and 2 and one case each in Categories 3 and 4.