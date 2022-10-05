22 infectious disease cases in Tawau



KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The State Health Department has confirmed 22 cases of acute gastroenteritis in Tawau.



Its director, Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin, said most of the victims were showing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and stomachache.

She also said in a statement on Wednesday that in an early investigation, the Tawau district health office found that the case victims lived in different housing parks.

She added that all the victims were given outpatient treatment.

“A full investigation on the cases and the surrounding environment, including on the ice factory was carried out. PKK Tawau also conducted a laboratory test on 19 samples of feces collected from symptomatic cases which showed they contained no microorganism. Check on the ice factory also found its cleanliness level satisfactory,” she said.

Dr Rose Nani was replying to a viralled video on Facebook on October 1 which alleged 80 cases of diarrhea at Sri Tanjong, Tawau.

Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong last week called on the Ministry of Health to set up a response division after several members of the public experienced diarrhea, vomiting and fever, including school children.

He said the public were left in the dark without knowing what was the cause as there was no statement issued even though the number of people going for treatment at clinics was considered a cause for concern.

He said rather than getting a statement from the Health Ministry, the public had to rely on social media to find out the cause.

People started to boil drinking water and buying mineral water for drinking while waiting for a statement from the authority concerned which never came, he said.