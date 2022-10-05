86 suspected Kuching online gambling premises raided in past 4 months

KUCHING (Oct 5): Kuching police raided 86 premises suspected of conducting online gambling activities from June to September this year.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 89 men and 12 women were arrested during the raids.

The raids under Op Dadu also saw RM16,590 seized.

“A total of 86 investigation papers were opened, namely 74 under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Nine more investigation papers have been opened under Section 4A(a) of the same Act, which is running public lottery gambling activities without a licence and three more for gambling operations centres (call centres),” he said in a statement.

He said 35 investigation papers for online gambling cases have been charged in court and the offenders have also been sentenced.

“They were sentenced to a minimum fine of RM10,000 and a maximum of RM40,000, while 26 other investigation papers will be charged as soon as the investigations are completed,” he said.

Ahsmon added the special operation will continue to put an end to illicit gambling activities here.

“Therefore, we welcome any information related to gambling activities in the Kuching district,” he said.