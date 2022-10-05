Abd Karim: No need to propose who should be next TYT

KUCHING (Oct 5): There is no need for anyone to suggest who should be the next Yang di-Pertua Negeri in Sarawak when the present head of state is still serving his tenure, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We have a culture for us in the East. Normally when we look for successor for such positions like Governor or Sultan, and if the person there is still around, we should not be ‘sibuk’ (busy) to find who should replace him,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, was asked by reporters at an event today to comment on Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan’s proposed names to be be appointed the next Sarawak’s governor when Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud steps down.

Voon in a statement on Tuesday had proposed retired politicians Tan Sri Amar Leo Moggie or Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah be appointed to take over from Taib.

Abdul Karim said he believed Voon’s statements were to seek cheap publicity and could be influenced by what is being discussed now in Sabah where Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan is being proposed to be Sabah’s first non Muslim governor since incumbent Tun Jahar Mahiruddin’s tenure will end on Dec 31 this year.

He said there are processes involved in the selection of Yang di-Pertua Negeri or Governor for Sarawak.

“Let us respect the Tuan Yang Terutama, he is still serving his tenure, do not talk about who should replace him,” he said.

He also said there should not be any debate on who is to be the next head of state and for anyone to publicly propose names yet.

Voon in his statement, said Linggi and Moggie are among Dayak leaders with vast experience in public life and have contributed to society when they held important positions in the government.

If a Chinese is given a chance, he said names such as businessman Tan Sri Tiong Su Kuok, former Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam, former federal minister Tan Sri Peter Chin and former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Steve Shim Lip Kiong should be considered.

According to Voon, he could not see anything in the Sarawak Constitution to say that the position of governor of Sarawak must be reserved only for Muslims or for one race alone.

On March 1 this year, Taib was sworn in as Yang di-Pertua Negeri for another two years. It marked his third term as the Head of State.

He was first appointed as the Head of State on March 1, 2014 after which he took his oath-of-office for the second term on March 1, 2018.

Taib is Sarawak’s seventh Head of State. He was previously the state’s fourth Chief Minister a day earlier, having held the post for 33 years since March 26, 1981.