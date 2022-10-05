Another milestone for Baleh Dam with main rock placement

SIBU (Oct 5): The construction of the Baleh Hydroelectric Dam reached another milestone with the commencement of main dam rock placement on Sept 30, 2022.

The main contractor for the project is China Gezhouha Group Ltd (CGGC).

According to CGGC’s project manager Chen Yongjian, CGGC was awarded the contract to build the 192-metre high concrete faced rockfill dam by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in 2018.

“Initially we faced a lot of obstacles such as labour shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather and difficult terrain conditions.

“Through hard work and determination, we have managed to overcome most of these challenges,” he explained after receiving an appreciation letter from SEB executive vice president for Project Delivery, Pramod Kumar Karunakaran.

Pramod was present at the dam site, which is about 95km from Kapit, to preside over the rock placement ceremony recently.

Accompanying him were SEB senior construction manager Ngu Seng Hing, SEB Group chief operating officer James Ung, SEB vice president (Hydro) Polycarp Wong, SEB general manager (Baleh HEP) Tan Hang Kiat and SEB senior manager II (Health, Safety, Security & Environment) Stephen Kueh Teck Yuah.

CGGC was also represented by its executive deputy manager Yuan Hao and technical manager Li Xueping.

Chen expressed confidence that when fully completed in 2027, the Baleh Dam will generate 1,285 megawatts of clean and renewable energy for Sarawak.

It will be the fourth dam under SEB’s stable after Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum dams.