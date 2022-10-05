Betong Division Development Agency sets up working committees to monitor projects

KUCHING (Oct 5): The newly formed Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has set up working committees to facilitate timely delivery of projects, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also BDDA chairman, said this would mean they must have very detailed plans, come up with work plans, and work out cash flows.

On top of that, he said the committees are to review and evaluate all proposed projects for implementation and to ensure that there would be no duplication of works with those from other government departments and agencies.

“The committees, too, will closely monitor the progress of project implementations,” he added.

He stressed that the monitoring process is absolutely critical as there were many projects being implemented now, adding that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s objective is to develop Sarawak.

“To develop Sarawak, we must implement projects. When we implement them, we expect them to be completed in time and so are the people’s expectations.

“But if these are delayed, for instance up to four or five years, we as the leaders will be negatively affected and ‘pening kepala’ (headache). We will be criticised. Now is the world of social media, ‘sikit silap’ (small mistakes) will go viral for the whole world to know,” he said.

On the committees, Uggah said Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu would be in charge of Infrastructure Development while Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam would look after Social Development.

He said Krian assemblyman Friday Belik would look after the Agriculture Development while Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor, the Industrial and Commercial Development Committees.

He added, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri would head the Utilities and Telecommunications Committee, with Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir the Tourism and Environment.

Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor would look after the Wanita Committee.

Uggah advised the respective chairperson to form their own committees soon.

He also called on them to come up with their work plans and cash flow programmes for their proposed projects.

“We can then forward our project requests to the State Financial Secretary for the fund. We must not forget we are not the only regional development agencies bidding for the fund.

“The more organised and systematic we are in the presentation of our budget, the more likely we are able to get the funding fast.”

In his speech, the Science Advisor to the Sarawak government Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu called on all to work with dedication, intelligence, discipline and integrity in order to make BDDA a resounding success.