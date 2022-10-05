Bintulu branch wins overall KTS 60th Anniversary Intercity Badminton Tourney

KUCHING (Oct 05): KTS Bintulu branch has been crowned overall champion of the KTS 60th Anniversary Intercity Badminton Tournament at Arena Sukan here today after winning all five games.

The team, led by captain Yang Sie Ging, comprised of Wong Kee Heng, Ting Chou Ngee, Cheng Fun Sung, Lee Yat Wing, Wong Kee Li, Joan Ting Ning, Jessie Ling Jie Si, Wencelaus William and Hilary Merundi, beat Sabah 4-1, West Malaysia 5-0, edged Kuching and Sibu both 3-2, and blanked Miri 5-0.

Kuching finished second in the competition after winning four matches while third place went to Sibu who registered three wins and two defeats.

In fourth to sixth spots were Sabah, Miri and West Malaysia respectively.

Meanwhile, in the KTS 60th Anniversary Intercity Table Tennis Tournament held at the Extreme Professional Table Tennis Training Centre, Sibu was named overall champion after collecting 10 points from winning five matches.

They posted 5-0 wins over Sabah, West Malaysia, Bintulu and Kuching, and beat Miri 4-1.

The first runners-up were Kuching who managed four wins and one defeat to collect nine points, while coming in third place were Miri who collected seven points from five matches, and in fourth to sixth spots were Bintulu, Sabah and West Malaysia respectively.

These two competitions were organised as part of the KTS’ 60th Anniversary celebration and aimed to improve ties and friendship among the KTS employees from various branches in Malaysia.

Other events organised in the programme include a quiz competition and KTS Fellowship Dinner tomorrow (Oct 6), KTS Managers Seminar, Long Service Award Ceremony and KTS 60th Anniversary Dinner on Oct 7, KTS Family Day on Oct 8 and Long Service Award Ceremony Lunch for KTS Kuching and Media Staff on Oct 9.