DAP of no longer politically relevant in Sarawak, claims PBK’s Lau

MIRI (Oct 5): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has accused the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak of struggling to remain politically relevant in the state.

According to PBK secretary general Priscilla Lau, this is why DAP Sarawak has been vehemently opposed to local Opposition parties banding together to face the upcoming parliamentary election.

“Vote out DAP and vote in local Opposition parties like PBK, PSB (Parti Sarawak Bersatu) and PBDS (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak),” she said in a statement.

Lau was responding to DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling’s contention that local Opposition parties only appear during election time, while DAP Sarawak has served for 44 years.

According to her, PBK was the first to publicly educate Sarawakians on the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) and the party had pushed for recognition of Sarawak as an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia.

“We pushed on our agenda to recognise Sarawak as an equal partner of Malaysia and even challenged DAP’s Ling Kit Siang to confirm as to whether he supported or objected to the demotion of Sarawak from Negara to Negeri in 1974,” she said.

She opined this contrasted with the many instances DAP failed to protect Sarawak.

“Let’s not forget about the Petronas court case against Sarawak by the then 20-day old PH government. Did DAP object then or were they showing Sarawak their true colours?” she questioned.

On PBK joining together with PBDS and PSB, she said the parties had learnt from mistakes during the last state election and decided to pool their resources, as well as put aside differences.

“We are Sarawakians first. We shall represent each of us Sarawakians because every decision the local Opposition parties make affects you, Sarawak, and me, a Sarawakian,” she added.

Last Saturday, PSB, PBDS, and PBK signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure there would be no overlapping of seats between the three local Opposition parties in the coming parliamentary election against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and peninsula-based Opposition parties such as DAP.