DCCI hopes for specific allocation for Dayak community

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) hopes that there would be a specific allocation for the Dayak community under Budget 2023, set for tabling in Parliament this Friday.

The chamber’s secretary-general Libat Langub said such provision would contribute towards enhancing and elevating the community’s socio-economic and educational participation within the Malaysian society.

“In this way, the special rights and status accorded to the natives of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and under the Federal Constitution, would be realised and reclaimed.

“The objective is to ensure that the native community would also enjoy similar economic status with the other progressive communities in Malaysia; therefore reducing the huge economic gap between these various communities,” he said in a statement issued by DCCI yesterday.

He also said since the majority of the native folks are living within or near heavily-forested areas, it is hoped that there would be allocations or funds to facilitate their participation in the agro-forestry business.

“They can also participate in community replanting and reforestation, especially in Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands and Native Territorial Domain areas, and also engage in carbon trading.”

On a related matter, Libat expressed hope for a specific budget for DCCI and other Bumiputera chambers in Sarawak and Sabah focusing on capacity-building programmes, which he regarded as able to ‘eventually create talents for businesses and industries in Sarawak and Sabah’.

“With such budget, chambers such as DCCI can do much more to assist in upskilling and reskilling the talents in Sarawak to be locally and globally competent.

“It is our hope that the federal government would view these chambers favourably as these chambers can be a catalyst for the nation’s economic growth,” he added.

He said another DCCI’s budget wishlist would be financial assistance and packages for agro-based rural farming and rural native folks operating small-scale businesses.

He said small operations such as homestay, eco-tourism, cottage industries and livestock rearing had been adversely affected over the past few years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The present high cost of living and increase in overnight policy rate (OPR) has also caused businesses to suffer.

“We hope Budget 2023 would aggressively address issues relating to high cost of living and loss of income among these rural people,” he said.