Dr Rundi: Ministry to empower S’wak smallholder farmers to improve income

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development is pulling out all the stops to empower smallholder farmers in Sarawak to improve their income.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the goal is to improve the livelihood of smallholders and the B40 groups, particularly those living in rural areas, who have been struggling throughout their lives to put food on the table.

“Our target is to transform them to have a more sustainable and better income with each farming family earning RM6,000 per month by 2030.

“At the very least, they can have decent ways and means to send their children to school for better education that will further transform their family’s livelihood,” he said when officiating at the ministry’s Integrity Day here today.

He said to do so, the ministry has an uphill task whereby they have to change the mindset of the smallholder farmers, most of whom are set in their ways of sticking to traditional methods.

“When I came to this ministry, I thought it would be plain sailing but it is actually tougher than utilities,” he said.

“Under (the Ministry of) Utilities, you give me money, I can deliver to you but in this ministry, even if you give me funds, it is still uncertain whether I can deliver it as I want it to be.

“People come with different mentality, different ways of doing things, different approaches and different visions so we have to change their mindset and ways.”

In view of this, Dr Rundi said this is where integrity of officers under the ministry comes in.

“It is not about dollars and cents but the trust given to us and for us to deliver. What is important is we must have high integrity because this involves power as well as public funds and public trust.

“So we must have high levels of discipline, follow the guidelines and assignments that have been entrusted to us to carry out and to execute our duties with full integrity,” he said.

He also stressed that the level of integrity among civil servants needed to be further strengthened following Malaysia’s drop in the global rankings of Transparency International Malaysia’s (TI-M) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 which saw the country dropping five spots to rank 62 with a score of 48 compared to rank 57 in 2020 with a score of 51.

“We are thankful that under the leadership of our Premier, State Secretary, heads of departments and so on, who have given focus and reminded all officers that have been given the trust to carry out their duties with full integrity.

“That is why we ought to hold this Integrity Day event every year to remind our civil servants to carry out their duties properly.

“This is for the good image of our state and country as we can see that countries with high integrity and discipline will be more developed compared to countries that are chaotic, causing such countries to be left behind,” he said.

He said in the state government’s aspirations to develop Sarawak by 2030, it ought to have the highest level of integrity and discipline.

“With that, whatever funds that we have to develop Sarawak will be optimised and used to the fullest way possible to benefit the people of Sarawak,” said Dr Rundi.

Also present were Deputy Ministers of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit.