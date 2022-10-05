Ex-Sarawak PKR Women chief staying out of GE15

MIRI (Oct 5): Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women chief Agnes Padan who contested as an independent candidate in the last state election will not be contesting in Lawas in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Agnes, when contacted, told The Borneo Post that she will instead focus on her charity works, mainly on issues pertaining to healthcare and statelessness in Lawas.

“I am not going to contest again this coming GE,” she said.

Agnes was appointed the PKR Sarawak Women chief in 2021.

She was then picked as the party’s candidate for Bukit Sari in the last state election, but later decided to stand in Ba Kelalan.

The decision had led the party to sack her from her position as the women chief, as the party had already picked Martin Labo as its candidate for Ba Kelalan.

She then contested as an independent candidate.

To a question, Agnes said she had resigned from PKR but kept mum when asked whether she had joined another political party.

Lawas is expected to see at least a three-cornered fight in the GE15.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is expected to field Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, who will not be defending his Selangau seat, while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is most likely to field the incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

Meanwhile, PKR has yet to announce its candidate for Lawas.

Its chairman Roland Engan in an interview recently said that the party will contest in 16 seats in the GE15, including Lawas.