Fast food outlet apologises over screw washer in burger



KOTA KINABALU (Oct) : A fast food outlet in Penampang on Wednesday made an official apology to its client for the recent incident of a screw washer found in a burger.



The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sabah branch applauded the action and appreciated the company for its effort in improving its services, especially in addressing complaints from customers.

“After a close communication with the master franchise and branch operator, both parties agreed to make official apology, and the consumer is also satisfied with their explanation.

“Throughout the handling of this case, the MTPN Sabah Complaints Bureau has also conducted an inspection to find out about the outlet’s food handling process and to understand the possibility how such thing has happened,” said its Consumer Complaints Bureau chief, Michelle Liew in a press conference on Wednesday.

During the press conference, the company also compensated an undisclosed amount of vouchers to the consumer.

On Sept 8, The Borneo Post reported that MTPN Sabah had urged the fast food outlet to explain why a screw washer was found in its burger.

The consumer felt a hard object when eating the burger which was ordered through a delivery company, and found out it was a screw washer.

She informed all parties, including emailing the fast food company but it bounced back. A message was also sent to the company’s Facebook Messenger and only replied after a few days.

Feeling that the company was not serious in handling the situation, she shared her experience in the social media and it caught the MTPN’s attention.

MTPN Sabah in a statement said it was unacceptable, especially when the fast food company’s products are widely consumed by the public, including senior citizens and children.

Michelle during the press conference urged consumers in Sabah to be aware about their rights and report any wrongdoings to the relevant authorities.

Sabah MTPN branch can be contacted through its email mtpnsabah@gmail.com