First-ever ‘Portrait of Cheongsam’ programme set to host over 300 participants

KUCHING (Oct 5): The inaugural ‘Portrait of Cheongsam: Timeless Elegance and Legacy’ event this Oct 15 is expected to host more than 300 participants.

Organised by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Associations in collaboration with Kuching South City Council (MBKS), the one-day programme is supported and funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

According to Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, the objective is to foster a sense of pride in the community through a showcase of Sarawak’s multi-ethnic heritage.

“It is also to strengthen the relationship and bonds of members within the community, public and private organisations, as well as among the staff and volunteers in the event-planning stage,” he said during a press conference held at his office in MBKS headquarters yesterday.

It is informed that the ‘Portrait of Cheongsam: Timeless Elegance and Legacy’ would take place at two separate but nearby venues, namely the MBKS Palmarium Garden and Dewan Masyarakat (Community Hall) MBKS.

“Since I was appointed as mayor back in 2019, community engagement activities meant to foster closer relationship with the community has always been one of my important roles to make sure that everyone has a sense of belonging, as well as to gain feedback from society,” said Wee, adding that an attempt would also be made during the event to enter the Malaysia Book of Records.

Regarding the programme for the day, there would be a cultural parade of women dressed in cheongsam and ethnic attire for a meet-and-mingle session running from 8am to 10am at the Palmarium Garden, where the guests would be entertained by live unplugged music.

At the Dewan Masyarakat, various activities would be taking place from 10am to 3pm, including an exhibition on the revolution of cheongsam; a demonstration on the making of Chinese buttons for cheongsam known as ‘Pankou knots’; a cultural-themed photo booth; a knowledge-sharing session on traditional cheongsam; an indoor children cheongsam parade; children’s colouring and drawing contests; and a cheongsam competition divided into three categories: traditional, fusion/inter-cultural, and ‘white swan’.

In the evening, the federation would host its 40th anniversary dinner at Seafood Shangri-La Restaurant here.