Hannah Yeoh laments Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s move to reject Private Member’s Bill to amend laws on citizenship

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): DAP’s Hannah Yeoh lamented today that her bid to introduce a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament for the citizenship of children born overseas to Malaysian mothers has been rejected by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Yeoh, who is also Segambut MP, however, vowed that she will not give up on the rights of Malaysian mothers and their children despite the latest outcome.

“The Speaker has indirectly passed the buck to the Council of Rulers. #Segambut I have tried.

“I will not give up trying for our mothers and their children,” she said on Facebook.

Earlier today, Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said all 17 MPs who submitted for constitutional amendments to be made had received a response from Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun remarking that such amendments cannot be passed without the consent of the Conference of Rulers.

Azalina is also the chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Women and Children Affairs and Social Development.

On September 15, Azalina submitted a private member’s bill for constitutional amendments to be made to Part 2 Schedule 2 of the Federal Constitution for the words “or mother” could be included.

This would then allow children born overseas to Malaysian mothers to be recognised as Malaysian citizens.

The other MPs who submitted Bills on the same topic are Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (Lanang), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (Pandan), Nurul Izzah Anwar (Permatang Pauh), Fuziah Salleh (Kuantan), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), Datuk Hasanuddin Yunus (Hulu Langat), Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya), Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (Lumut), M. Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Kuching), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Muar), Tan Kok Wai (Cheras), Lim Guan Eng (Bagan), Steven Sim Chee Keong (Bukit Mertajam) and Datin Paduka Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju). – Malay Mail