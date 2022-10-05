Homestay operators in rural Sarawak want bigger allocations under Budget 2023

MIRI (Oct 4): Homestay operators in the rural areas of the state, especially those in Mulu and Limbang are hoping for bigger allocations under Budget 2023, as they are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Glenn Baya, 58 who owns Mulu Village Homestay in Mulu, said the effects of the pandemic are not over yet for homestay operators in the rural area, even though Mulu has seen an influx of tourist since end of last year after the reopening of international borders.

“Majority of the tourists will stay in a hotel, which left many of homestay operators like me still struggling to keep their business running.

“With little help or no help at all, we cannot sustain our business. Therefore, a larger allocation would bring hope to us who are operating in the rural areas,” he said in an interview here today.

According to Glenn, there are a number of homestays in Mulu that are also in dire need of repairs due to the flood last year.

He said, even though the government through Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) had allocated RM15,000 for the repair works, the allocation was insufficient to cover all the costs involved.

“Some of us received RM8,000 while some received RM7,000. This amount is not enough especially because of other costs such as the logistic cost to bring in the materials from outside for the repair works,” he added.

He also hoped that the budget will also include providing facilities such as electricity and clean water supplies for the homestays in Mulu as at present, they depend only on their generators (gensets).

“We also want the government to give petrol subsidy to us in Mulu because buying petrol here is very costly.

“It is either we bring in from Marudi via boat or we buy locally here which costs between RM14 and RM15 per gallon (about four litres),” he said.

Another homestay operator Larry Siga, 48 who owns Homestay Kuala Medalam in Limbang said he is hopeful that the federal government would allocate special funds to build a better road in the area to provide a better access to those wanting to go to the homestay.

According to him, even though the current access road to the homestay from Limbang town is only 68 kilometres, the journey takes two hours drive due to the condition of the road.

“There are a lot of potholes along the road and those with small cars are having a hard time getting to our homestay because of the condition of this road,” he said.

He added that his homestay mainly caters to tourist who came down from Gunung Mulu National Park after they have done the headhunters’ trail or pinnacle hike.

“Now, we are slowly getting back on track but there are areas that we think should be looked at by the government to help homestay operators operating here,” he said.

He is also hopeful that the federal government would allocate funds to upgrade their facilities.

Under Budget 2022, the government had allocated RM30 million for the purpose of giving out matching grants for the purpose of homestay and budget hotel repairs under Motac.