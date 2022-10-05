Indonesian labourer in Miri gets four months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

MIRI (Oct 5): An Indonesian labourer was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and one-stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here for entering the country illegally.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan who meted out the sentence against Sakak Rais Naben from Kupang in Nusa Tenggara Timur, also ordered him to be to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Sakak was charged under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or up to five years in prison, or both, plus a maximum six strokes of the cane.

According to the facts of the case, Sakak was arrested in front of Marudi police station for inspection as he was believed to be a foreigner around 5pm on July 4, this year.

Inspections found that the accused had failed to provide any valid travel documents allowing him to enter and stay in the country.

Following that, the accused was arrested and taken to the police station for further action.

In mitigation, Sakak had appealed for a lighter sentence as this was his first offence.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case while Sakak was unpresented by a legal counsel.