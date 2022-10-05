Indonesian man in Miri jailed three months for entering into restricted area

MIRI (Oct 5): An Indonesian man was sentenced to three months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here for entering into a restricted area.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen, who convicted Yuspianto Simin from Kalimantan, also ordered him to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his sentence.

Yuspianto was charged under Section 5 of the Restricted Areas and Restricted Places Act 1959, punishable under Section 7 of the same Act, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Yuspianto was found to have entered into a restricted area at Miri Airport, Airport Road here without a valid permission at 11.47am on Oct 2.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Yuspianto was unrepresented.