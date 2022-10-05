Jumping party a betrayal to voters, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Oct 5): The move by elected representatives to switch parties has been described by Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom as a betrayal to their voters.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president said ‘party-hopping’ occurs when an elected representative’s desire goes beyond the trust given to them by voters.

“That means that we think only of ourselves without looking at who it was that gave us the trust and opportunity to be where we are today, namely the people who voted for us.

“So when we jump parties, this means that we have betrayed the trust of the rakyat who have voted for us as their elected representative,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development’s Integrity Day here today.

He was asked to comment on the enforcement of the constitutional amendment prohibiting the political defection of elected representatives which took effect from today.

Dr Rundi, who is Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Minister, agreed with the enforcement of the anti-hopping law, where the new amendments of the Federal Constitution will cause Members of Parliament (MPs) and state elected representatives to lose their seats should they switch parties or if they join a party after being elected as an independent.

He, however, pointed out that Sarawak was fortunate that not many of its elected representatives were ‘political frogs’.

“We don’t have a lot (of elected representatives) who hop parties in Sarawak but even if they do, their shelf life will be short,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had approved the effective date of the Constitution Act (Amendment) (No.3) 2022 for Oct 5, 2022 in accordance with Section 1(2) and Section 1(3) of Act A1663.

“After this, any MP who changes party will fall under this law,” he said.

He also said that the Prime Minister will issue a circular which orders all states to have streamlined laws using the amendments which have been enacted at the federal level.