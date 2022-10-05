Kuching court fines Kedah man RM500 for unlawful possession of money

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined man RM500 in default 10 days in jail for unlawfully possessing RM50,000 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Shahbudin Md Salleh, 33, from Kedah after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term up to three months and a fine up to RM500, upon conviction.

Shahbudin was charged with possessing RM50,000 in his bank account which he had unlawfully obtained and failed to account satisfactorily on how he obtained the money.

He committed the offence at Taman Samarax in Kota Samarahan on Aug 29, 2021, around 3pm.

Based on the facts of the case, a complainant had lodged a police report claiming that he was cheated in relation to tax arrears payment to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In the report, the complainant said he was called by an unknown man stating that he had tax arrears amounting to RM17,600.76 under his company’s name in Kedah.

The complainant was then connected to another unknown man who told him that a police report was lodged against him for money laundering.

The unknown men then requested personal data, online banking passwords, and bank account numbers from the complainant.

Within a few minutes, the complainant had received a TAC number through a message and sent it to the men.

Following that, the complainant found that he had lost RM50,000 and RM20,000 from his first and second bank accounts respectively.

The complainant also found that the RM50,000 was transferred to a bank account under Shahbudin’s name in six transactions.

The investigation of the case revealed that Shahbudin, who works in a convenience store in Penang, had admitted that the account belonged to him which he had opened for his former company.

He also confirmed that the account had been closed in August 2021 and had lost his bank card. He, however had never lodged a police report over the lost bank card.

He said he had never given his bank card to anyone and did not know that the transactions had been made into his account.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Shahbudin was unrepresented by a legal counsel.