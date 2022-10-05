Man in Kuching jailed 10 months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Oct 5): A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who meted out the sentence against Masri Mohammad, also ordered his jail sentence to start from today and for him to undergo two years of supervision after serving his sentence.

Masri was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period of not exceeding three years.

Based on the charge, Masri was found to have abuse amphetamine and methamphetamine at Kuching District Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 4.45pm on Aug 16, 2022.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.