Mas Gading Community College students shine at Inno-Tech Competition

KUCHING (Oct 5): Students from Mas Gading Community College won two gold medals during the ‘Community College Inno-Tech Competition 2022’ held in Perak recently.

Xaviearny Bina Linus, Muhammad Zakariyya Rajesh and Yong Che Khent won the ‘Creative IoT Project’ category with their presentation on ‘Eden Greenfeel Technology.’

All three students are currently enrolled in the Information Technology (IT) Certificate programme.

The second gold medal was awarded to Ann Audrey Valentine, Arfitrizan Amir and Beneface Majang Soya. The team excelled with their presentation titled ‘War Tech Sarawak Warrior’ in the Computer Case Innovation Challenge category.

The students were led by their lecturer Chong Man Lung.

The competition is designed to evaluate competencies and skills of students from the IT programme and the ‘Network and Computer System Certificate’ programme from community colleges nationwide.

Mas Gading Community College director Shirley Phillip said the competition would further inculcate innovative behaviours among the students, despite the high costs of sending students to the competition.

“I hope all teachers at each community college will continue to play an important role as a catalyst in creating an innovative working environment; in lessons delivery as well as administration,” said Shirley.