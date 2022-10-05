Minos: Extension of voting hours likely to increase voters turnout in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 5): The extension of voting hours is a welcomed move to encourage more voters in the rural areas to come out and vote in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) president Datuk Peter Minos.

Minos said both Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the Election Commission (EC) had made a very good move and plan to make this improvement.

“In the rural areas, people go to work in the morning and prefer to go to vote by afternoon.

“The extension of voting time is making life easier for the rural voters. This is likely to increase voting percentage,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Junaidi, in a written reply to Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir yesterday said several improvements will be made by the EC, including extending voting time by an hour, to allow the public more time to cast their votes in the coming election.

Wan Junaidi said the voting time will be extended by an hour, starting at 8am to 6pm in Peninsular Malaysia and from 7.30am to 5.30pm in Sabah and Sarawak.

According to Wan Junaidi, these measures will be put in place to ensure that the election will be conducted in an efficient, fair and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, Minos said he disagreed with calls by certain parties for the GE15 to be held this year despite warnings being issued of heavy rains and possible floods during the monsoon season.

He said this could lead to a low turnout of voters as they would not want to go out to polling centres under adverse weather condition.

“Many people will be put off by the bad weather, if it is true the GE15 is called in October or November when there is expected to be rains and floodings,” he added.

With the term for the current Parliament running until July 2023, Minos wondered why there is a need to rush for an election when there are still many months to go before the tenure of all MPs expire.

“Whatever it is, we wish all a successful GE15. And we pray Malaysia will be better in all aspects after the election,” he added.