MMA to PM: Consider seriously dangers to health if polls held during flood season

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the Prime Minister to take into serious consideration the dangers to health of the population if general elections are to be held during the flood season.

Its president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said they were concerned that if floods occur during the general election period, many Malaysians might be exposed to the risk of diseases, injuries and death caused by floodwaters.

“Not only is there a risk of injuries and drowning, floodwaters can also cause water and food borne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, hepatitis A, dysentery and food poisoning where symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever or headache.

“There is also the risk of Leptospirosis if a person were to be exposed to the leptospira sp bacteria found in the urine of four legged mammals such as rats, dogs, cats, cows and so on.

“Without treatment, Leptospirosis can lead to serious health issues such as kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Muruga cautioned that other potential health issues as a result of exposure to floodwater include conjunctivitis, skin irritation and skin infections.

“We are most concerned about the vulnerable groups such as the disabled, elderly and expectant women who may expose themselves to these dangers if they were to brave the floods to exercise their democratic right to vote,” he said.

He pointed out that another major concern is the issue of shortages in the supply of certain medicines that are in high demand.

He said most of the medicines that are currently in short supply will be needed to treat some of these diseases.

“The last thing we will want is a health crisis at a time when the most needed medicines are in short supply,” he said.

Dr Muruga noted that in recent years, it has been difficult to predict which areas will be affected by floods.

He believed that many places that have never before experienced floods have been hit by floods.

“This too will need to be given some thought especially in the planning of polling centres in the event elections are to be held.

“The country is on the path to recovery from the pandemic and there are finally some signs of economic recovery.

“We hope the Prime Minister will decide wisely on what is best for the people. Politics should not be prioritised over the health and wellbeing of the people,” he said.