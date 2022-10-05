Niah man fined, jailed for drug abuse

MIRI (Oct 5): A 21-year-old man has been fined RM2,000 in default one month imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to drug abuse.

The court also ordered the accused to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Seman Gasah from Rumah Tinggang Sungai Keleku in Niah was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

He can be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned up to two years and immediately required to undergo supervision by an officer as required under Section 2 of the Drug Addict Act (Treatment and Rehabilitation) 1983 for a period of not less than two years and not more than three years under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Based on the case charge, Seman was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine which are listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), by inserting the drugs into his own body without the consent of the authority concerned.

He was charged with committing the offence at about 11.15pm on July 4 this year at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, while the accused was not represented.