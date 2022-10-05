PBDS ‘100 per cent’ sure it will unseat Sng in Julau, says president

MIRI (Oct 5): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is confident of unseating incumbent Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng in the coming 15th general election (GE15), says party president Bobby William.

He said the party has its own strengths and is undaunted by the challenge posed by the Parti Bangsa Malaysia president, or any other candidates set to vie for the Iban-majority seat.

Sng had previously announced that he will be defending his seat this GE15.

“One-hundred per cent PBDS can win. If not, why would we contest? We have our strengths,” Bobby told The Borneo Post when contacted.

PBDS to date has confirmed that it will contest the Julau, Kapit, Baram and Sibuti parliamentary seats.

Bobby meanwhile declined to comment on speculation that Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum could make a return to politics this time around.

Salang was a four-term Julau MP before losing to Sng, who contested as an Independent in the 2018 general election, by a majority of 1,931 votes.

“What the other parties do is none of our concern,” said Bobby.

Last Saturday, PBDS together with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure there would be no overlapping of seats between the three local opposition parties in the coming general election.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh told a press conference – jointly held with Bobby and PBK president Voon Lee Shan – that the three parties had learned from mistakes made in the last state election and would pool their resources to face the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition and peninsula-based parties.