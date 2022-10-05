PBDS welcomes indie MPs Masir, Jugah to join party

KUCHING (Oct 5): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William says independent MPs Datuk Masir Kujat and Jugah Muyang can apply to join the party if they need a platform to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said PDBS is ready to accept the pair if they are sincere in representing the party.

“As a Dayak-based party, yes we are interested in getting them if they wish to join us. They can knock on PBDS’ door if they want to come into our fold.

“If they wish to contest on a PBDS ticket, we will consider their wish,” he said when asked on PBDS’ view on the two partyless incumbents.

Masir, who is three-term Sri Aman MP, won in the 2018 general election on a Barisan Nasional ticket before quitting Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He quit PSB in March this year to become an independent MP.

As for Lubok Antu MP Jugah, he won in 2018 as an independent after quitting PRS prior to the polls, and soon after joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR). However, he quit PKR in June 2020 to once again become an independent MP.

In June this year, he revealed that he had submitted an application to re-join PRS three months earlier, but to date has yet to be accepted back despite GE15 expected to be called soon.

Bobby, meanwhile, felt that both Masir and Jugah ought to join PBDS, which is a local Sarawak party, instead of peninsula-based parties.

Nevertheless, he said the pair would have to go through the normal process of submitting an application to join the party for the supreme council to consider.

“PBDS has so far never officially or verbally approached them, but both are welcome to join the party,” he added.

Malay Mail had on Sept 1 quoted Masir as saying he was ‘looking for a platform’ to contest in GE15 to defend his seat.

Jugah, on the other hand, was previously reported saying he was leaving it to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to decide on his application to re-join PRS and represent the coalition in the coming polls.