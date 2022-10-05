Premier: Need to upgrade S’wak’s economy to match skills, level of education

SIBU (Oct 5): Sarawak needs to explore a new economy to match the skills and level of education of its people today, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Other than to boost the state’s income in its effort to achieve a high income and developed status in 2030, he said this move would also ensure Sarawakians who have expertise in certain fields do not have to go to other places to gain employment.

“The future of Sarawak in this new economy requires new expertise for us to continue our efforts to improve the economic standard and the workforce that match with the market demand.

“If our youths are trained but our economy level is still low, then they will prefer to work abroad because they could not find a job here that matches with their skills.

“This is why we have to upgrade our economy to a new level in order to match with the training that we have given to our children,” he said when officiating at the 57th Sarawak Secondary Schools Education Management Conference here today.

For the same purpose, Abang Johari said the state government also provided training through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) based on science related to the state’s resources.

“God willing, Sarawak will become a high-income state for our children.

“This is our dream together. When we have reached that level then we are a global player. We are no longer ‘jaguh kampung’ but we are world champions,” he said.

The Gedong assemblyman also said the state government provided assistance to the education sector.

“We do not intend to be a champion of education but we want our education to match with the demand of the new world economy.

“This is why the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development allocated funds for Dual Language Programme.

“We want our children to be able to master Bahasa Malaysia as a national language and at the same time we must also acknowledge English as the global language in order for us to understand technology better,” he said.

He later announced an allocation of RM200,000 for Sarawak Secondary School Principals Association.

Among those present were State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad and Sarawak Secondary School Principals Association chairman Yong Ing Thung.