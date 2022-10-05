Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl continues to help community

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl has drawn up numerous programs and activities.

These include Project REAL – Rural Focus English for All, which is a collaboration with the Sabah State Education Department to bridge the English literacy gap between rural and urban students in Sabah.

“Our club has already identified 36 new schools to collaborate and will donate English dictionaries, set up an English corner that will include a TV, DVD player and English books suited to their English literacy level,” said its president, Datuk Aminah Ambrose at the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl’s seventh Anniversary Fundraising Gala recently.

A total of RM120,000 was raised.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam was the guest of honour.

In the seven years since its Clubs Charter in 2015, RCKK Pearls has contributed immensely to community projects. Project REAL has donated over 3000 dictionaries and set up English Learning Corners in 16 rural schools in Sabah, while training over 300 teachers to date. These schools are kitted with just under 10,000 English books, and additional enrichment tools.

This year, Community Service Director, Tulip Noorazyze has an ambitious plan to set up English Corners in 18 new schools. These schools are identified in areas such as Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Keningau, Kudat and Tuaran.

Another one of the notable Signature Projects is the Hope in Sight – a collaboration between RCKK Pearl and Friend of Rotary Celestina Chin of EyeMedics Specialist Eye Centre.

Based on WHO’s first ever World Report on Vision (2019), women are one of the marginalized groups in terms of eye healthcare. The objective of this project is to provide free cataract surgery for B40 women in rural Sabah to restore their vision and enable them to regain their independence.

This year, RCKK Pearl together with EyeMedics’ Dr Terrence Soong is on a mission to help up to 25 women with cataract surgery.

Hope in Sight project was initated and started during PP Eliza Goh’s term as president of RC KK Pearl.

“We have also teamed up with Rotary Club of Likas Bay (KK), Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Rotary Club of Changi (Singapore) and Pertubuhan Komuniti Elite (Kuala Lumpur) for Project W.A.S.H to tackle water, sanitation and hygiene by providing and restoring clean water supply to rural villages in Sabah.

“This year we want to improve the conditions for villages in Ranau covering Kg Narawang, Kg Tarawas, Kg Pinawantai and Kg Monggis,” said Aminah.

The project aims to restore clean water supply to the villages in Ranau where 2,800 of people call home.