Sarawak Premier upbeat on disruptive economy in creating new business ecosystem

SIBU (Oct 5): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said disruptive economy will create a new ecosystem in business and it is a new direction that the state is taking.

According to him, disruptive economy is a process of disrupting what is normal to create new products through innovation and big data analysis.

He said Sarawak started this step in 2017 to transform Sarawak’s economy towards digital economy that is based on data.

“From 2017 to 2022, we have this direction in terms of transforming our economy which we based on our data.

“One of the results of this trend is we formed SMA (Sarawak Multimedia Authority) as an authority to monitor the development of our digital infrastructure as well as our economy and also Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC),” he said at the opening of Sibu Digital Innovation Hub at Lorong Kuda today.

He said according to innovation expert Clayton Christensen, the future trend of development of the economy will be based on big data.

He also quoted a saying by a Japanese physicist that the new wealth is no longer based on oil and gas, but on big data.

He explained that cumulative information being derived and analysed will produce new products.

He said hydrogen economy that the state is implementing is a type of disruptive economy in which the data is based on water.

“From what we see, water is just water. But when we analysed further, water consists of hydrogen oxygen. So, how do we extract hydrogen from the water? We understand the process and we split the molecules.

“When we have hydrogen, that hydrogen can turn into energy, so this is the process where we add value to our water. So that is why we want to use the data from the water to produce hydrogen, and hydrogen produces energy and that energy can power ART in Kuching,” he said, adding that Kuching has a hydrogen bus for a start.

As an example, he said Sibu could use digital simulation to find the cause of flood and use data to predict what is going to happen in the future once a certain system is put in place.

He also said that the government is making efforts in improving the internet connection in the state.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee and SDEC chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.