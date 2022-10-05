State revokes oil palm concession in Mulu, indigenous communities thank Premier

MIRI (Oct 5): The Sarawak government has revoked an oil palm concession involving 4,400ha in Mulu.

According to a joint statement from Penan organisation Keruan, Tering Land Activists, and Bruno Manser Fonds, the revocation comes just before the Penan, Berawan, and Tering communities were headed to court to seek the nullification of the concession.

In the statement, the three indigenous communities in Mulu said they had thanked Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a recent letter for revoking the concession and for respecting their concerns.

They also noted concerns that new infrastructure projects in the immediate vicinity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage Site could threaten the livelihoods of the communities and Gunung Mulu National Park.

“The Penan are the protectors of the forests and are grateful that the plantation development plan is now history,” said Keruan head Komeok Joe.

The communities also called on the Premier to abandon the planned Mulu Mini Township infrastructure development plan, which includes Mulu township, a water treatment plant, an airport expansion, and road access.

“Any negative impact on the Sungai Melinau river and the Unesco World Heritage Site must be prevented,” said Berawan activist from Kampung Melinau Willie Kajan.

According to the statement, an assessment submitted by Bruno Manser Fonds to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Unesco last August points out the potential negative impact of these projects on Gunung Mulu National Park.