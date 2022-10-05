SUPP to help STPM holders rejected by public universities with appeals

SIBU (Oct 5): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has offered to assist Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) holders who failed to get into public universities with appeals.

Higher Education Ministry director general Datuk Prof Dr Husaini Omar recently stated that nearly 20,000 STPM holders failed to get admission into 20 public universities for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“SUPP will try to help those who failed to get a place in local public universities and appeal for them,” SUPP Bukit Assek treasurer Raymond Tiong said in a press statement.

He said those needing assistance can contact him on 019-8898333.

Tiong also reminded students intending to pursue tertiary studies to pay attention to future trends.

Citing Sarawak, he said the state has plenty of land and the construction sector is lagging behind those of other countries.

“Looking at this perspective, the state obviously requires more engineers, quantity surveyors, accounting professionals, and agricultural personnel to fill up the vacancies. These are good courses to explore,” he opined.

Tiong said globally big data, 5G applications, artificial intelligence, and industrial revolution 4.0 were dominant.

“These are areas that require chemical engineers, electronic and electrical engineers, and all these are popular courses whereby jobs are easily available after the students graduated,” he stated.

He also pointed out that Sarawak is transforming towards a green economy.

“As such, this is another area which requires talented people to do research work on carbon emissions and carbon storage technology, and such fields are worth pursuing as the future is bound to be promising and limitless,” he added.

Last week, Husaini said UPU Online received 115,477 applications from candidates who wanted to pursue tertiary education at public universities for the 2022/2023 academic year.

From that figure, 90,745 were considered eligible after they met the general requirements, but only 71,615 candidates were approved based on their applications using their STPM results and other equivalent examination qualifications.

Husaini said the main reason some applicants failed to secure a placement or were not offered the course they wanted was due to intense competition from the overwhelming number of top scorers to fill the limited places offered by 20 public universities.