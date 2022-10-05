Taib treated to special performance based on P. Ramlee’s works

KUCHING (Oct 5): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was treated to a special performance based on the works of the late P. Ramlee at Balai Budaya, Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka Sarawak branch on Monday night.

In a statement from Information Department, the event was themed ‘Malam Bulan Dipagar Bintang’ and the performance was in remembrance of the contributions made by the late artiste to the local and international music and film industries.

The performance was brought together by a team of 50 artists from a local P. Ramlee fan club.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Sarawak P. Ramlee Fan Club president Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah were among those who came.