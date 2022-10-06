132 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: All 132 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday are under Categories 1 and 2, only displaying mild symptoms or none at all.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement, adding that the positivity rate is 6.96 per cent, from 1,897 samples tested.

“Four districts recorded double-digit infections with 40 cases in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran 22, Sandakan 13 and Tawau 12.

“Districts with single-digit cases are Kota Marudu, Tenom 5, Papar 4, Penampang 4, Putatan 4, Keningau 3, Kota Belud 3, Lahad Datu 3, Ranau 3, Sipitang 3, Tambunan 2, Beluran 1, Kudat 1, Kunak 1, Nabawan 1 and Pitas 1,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi also said that seven districts recorded zero infection in the past 24 hours namely Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Telupid and Tongod.