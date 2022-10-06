Azmin urges delay to Parliament dissolution for after-effects of CPTPP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 6): Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali urged that efforts to dissolve Parliament be delayed following Malaysia’s ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Azmin said this would give more time for the CPTPP to take effect on the local economy.

“I am confident that the government formed after the general election is the Perikatan Nasional government and so we will continue all efforts (to follow implementation of CPTPP).

“That is why I request that efforts to dissolve Parliament not be carried out now.

“We are seeing an improvement of the economy, but need a little more time for the economic process to truly reflect positively on the people,” Azmin told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azmin was responding to DAP’s Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who asked how far the CPTPP can be implemented if today was the last day of the Parliament sitting and how will the new government post-GE15 follow through implementation of the CPTPP.

He, however, said if the general election is held and Parliament dissolved, the CPTPP is an agreement will still be beneficial for the country and people.

“Whichever government is formed after this, I am confident that the government will be responsible to the people and the country.

“What we want to emphasise is that this agreement, for a long period, can face up to the challenges of the current economic (situation) and I hope that the Yang Berhormat Bagan can work with us to ensure that the country’s economic agenda can be continued for the sake of the country,” said Azmin.

On necessary amendments to laws related to CPTPP, Azmin said the process has been completed and that 11 laws have been amended to ensure Malaysia fulfills CPTPP obligations and enforcement in the agreement.

Azmin, who is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member, in his remark today echoed his party’s call for the Umno leadership to not rush into any decision to dissolve the Parliament to pave way for the 15th general election.

Bersatu is part of the the PN coalition with PAS, Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Gerakan.

On Sunday, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Umno should not focus solely on efforts to gain power and should look at other factors such as the weather, preparedness of security forces, and national expenditure if GE15 is held.

Last Friday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would present a proposed date for dissolution of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Ahmad Maslan also reportedly said that Umno had insisted Parliament should be dissolved as soon as possible for the GE15 to be held this year, and that the prime minister is expected to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at an unspecified date for this reason. — Malay Mail