Balanced devt means more funding for Borneo states, say Dayak NGOs

MIRI (Oct 6): Sarawak and Sabah both require bigger allocations to help the two states achieve a balanced development especially in terms of infrastructure, say Dayak non-governmental organisations.

Dayak Think Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS) advisor Wellie Henry Majang and Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja in a joint statement said Sarawak in particular needs to be given more attention and special allocations in view that it is the largest state in Malaysia.

“We have entered 2022 and not in 1957 or 1963 anymore. Sarawak being the biggest state in Malaysia needs bigger funding for development.

“Therefore in Budget2023, Sarawak is entitled to bigger funding to help it achieve a developed-state status,” they said.

At the same time, Wellie and Paul said the Special Grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution must use a formula that will enable Sarawak and Sabah to receive the amount deserved.

They added that the RM16 million allocated to Sarawak under Article 112D did not reflect the actual needs of the state, its geography and development level as well as its status as a partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“This matter also needs to be given attention to and be reviewed. The federal government needs to multiply the grant, in line with the demands of current development and the value of the currency compared to the beginning of the formation of Malaysia.”

According to the statement, DTTAS and DNC feel that issues related to the development of Sarawak and Sabah are very important.

“That is why the two regions have demanded to be allocated, apart from the normal allocation, funds for the maintenance of state roads; provision of funds for specific purposes; advances for the state in urgent and unexpected situations; as well as the State Reserve Fund.”

Wellie and Paul said the last time the Special Grant was reviewed was in 1969, even though it is stated under the Federal Constitution that reviews must be done every five years.

“The previous Pakatan Harapan government planned to double the Special Grant for Sarawak to RM32 million and to continue to increase it up to RM64 million within five years.

“But in Budget 2021, the Special Grant under Article 112D was reduced back to RM16 million. So what is the formula which will be used for the amount of Special Grant for Sarawak in Budget 2023 this time around?” they questioned.

As a partner in the formation of Malaysia, they said the allocations must be divided fairly based on several factors including Sarawak’s contribution to the nation’s coffers as well as income collected from Sarawak through the exploitation of its natural resources and the state’s revenue.

DTTAS and DNC warned that failure to fulfil the peoples’ request related to this will give an impact in the upcoming general election, as the Opposition will not hesitate to play up the issue.