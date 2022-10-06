Cabinet approves amendment allowing Sabah, Sarawak civil servants on Inland Revenue Board

KUCHING (Oct 6): The federal Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Inland Revenue Act 1995 (Act 533) to include state civil servants from Sabah and Sarawak in the authority’s board of directors.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said this was decided during the Cabinet meeting on Sept 30.

“This proposed amendment will be tabled in Parliament to seek approval,” he said in a press statement today.

He said on Sept 1 this year, the federal government also appointed the Sabah government’s nominee to fill the professional member vacancy on the board.

Tengku Zafrul pointed out the federal Cabinet’s approved amendment would institutionalise representatives from Sabah and Sarawak in the board apart from enabling civil servants from the two states to be appointed.

He said the amendment to Act 533 is a follow-up action by the federal government to the Sarawak and Sabah governments’ requests during a meeting held by the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Tengku Zafrul said he welcomed the contributions of representatives from Sabah and Sarawak involving taxation discussions and also indicated that the proposal is in tandem with the spirit of MA63.

On Nov 25 last year in Miri, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state was seeking the inclusion of a representative on the board to monitor actual contributions from the state to the national coffers.

He said this was in line with the push for the recognition of Sarawak’s rights under MA63 and the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) report.

On July 10 this year in Gedong, he said Sarawak may soon have a representative on the board stemming from negotiations for the special grant to the state under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.