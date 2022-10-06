Cops nab five men for alleged robbery at Kuching convenience shop

KUCHING (Oct 6): The police have arrested five men today for an alleged involvement in a robbery of a 24-hour convenience shop in Jalan Matang.

Acting Padawan District police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said all the suspects were arrested following a police report of the robbery on Oct 4.

According to him, during the robbery, two workers of the shop were approached by some of the suspects around 4.48am.

“A total of four suspects were involved in the robbery, with two waiting outside each on their motorcycles, while the other two others committed the robbery at the counter in the premises.

“Acting on the report made by one of the victims, five local men were arrested and are currently being investigated,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all the suspects were being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

The indictment carries a jail sentence up to 20 years and liable to whipping upon conviction.