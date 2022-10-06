Fazzrudin: Sarawak representative in IRB needed to monitor state’s share of revenue

KUCHING (Oct 6): The proposed amendment to the Inland Revenue Act 1995 (or Act 533) would allow Sarawak to claim the appropriate amount of special grants based on the rights and laws as enshrined under Article 112 (D) of the Federal Constitution, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The amendment to Act 533 seeks to allow representatives from Sarawak and Sabah to sit on the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

When contacted for clarifications, the Tupong assemblyman said: “Before, this grant was given without any formula or justifications.”

Fazzrudin, who is also political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, said the federal cabinet’s approval for Sarawak representative in the IRB followed the success of the recognition of the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) in the Federal Constitution, restoring Sarawak’s and Sabah’s status as equal partners in the federation which came into effect earlier this year, which was also pushed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I also call on the people of Sarawak to continue to work with the GPS state government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to pursue the return of other eroded state rights to Sarawak,” he stressed.

This was also in the spirit of being equal partners as enshrined under the MA63 where Sarawak as well as Sabah have full knowledge of the nation’s financial standing, he said.

Such is the manifestation of close state-federal ties between the federal government and the GPS state government through the inclusion of GPS MPs in the administration, he added.

“GPS, through its participation in the federal government, has pushed for state rights under MA63 to be returned and such is a testament to our commitment, devotion and obligation to restore eroded state rights, where this latest success is a milestone achievement by the Sarawak government,” he pointed out.

Opposition Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said he had raised the matter in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) before.

The former Batu Lintang assemblyman said when he raised matters in the DUN about revenues collected by the federal government, the then state Finance Minister had hard times to reply.

Voon was Batu Lintang assemblyman from 2006 to 2011.

“I was concerned with the amount of revenues collected from Sarawak by the federal government but I regret the state government could not understand the issues raised by me.”

The proposed appointment of government servants from Sarawak and Sabah to sit on the IRB is long overdue because it is necessary to monitor the amount of money collected by the federal government from Sarawak, which is known to be in huge amounts, said Voon.

The government servants must be local Sabahans and Sarawakians and not anyone who is employed or seconded from Peninsular Malaysia as civil servants serving in Sabah and Sarawak, he suggested.

“Revenues collected from Sarawak are huge and the federal government should not deny this. PBK is concerned over the huge amount of revenue collected by the federal government from Sarawak by the federal government departments, especially, taxes by customs, inland revenue, police, court and police departments.

“(Of) Much concern is the loss of oil and gas resources with revenues from these resources going to the federal coffer which is speculated to be more than RM100 billion every year.”

Since the federal government also collected stamp duties on properties here, there is no reason for the federal government to take revenue from stamp duty from Sarawak, said Voon.

“The state government must make it a point or arrangement with the federal government that all revenues collected from the state must be credited into Sarawak Government Treasury first for the Sarawak Government Treasury to make necessary deductions in accordance with the constitution, before sending the balance to the federal coffer.

“What Sarawak got back annually is always less than RM5 billion,” he claimed.