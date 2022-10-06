Fight temptations with integrity, ministry permanent secretary tells staff

KUCHING (Oct 6): Efforts towards the development and consolidation of Sarawak’s agriculture industry are highly exposed to the risk of corruption, malpractice and abuse of power, Datu Edwin Abit has said.

In view of this, the Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development permanent secretary said as one of the larger ministries in the state, the cultivation of the values of integrity among the ministry’s officers and staff needs to be expanded so that cases involving wrongdoing can be reduced in the future.

“The value of our work should be based on integrity because apart from professional values and teamwork, the value of integrity is one of the three common values that are the core practice in our ministry.

“The value of integrity is a basic quality that every Ministry of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development officer and staff must have to ensure the achievement of the ministry’s vision, mission and function as a whole,” he said at the ministry’s Integrity Day which was officiated by its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom here yesterday.

He pointed out that the ministry had earlier this year held an Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) Workshop and launched the OACP Book for the ministry as well as departments and agencies under the ministry.

“This is one of the steps carried out by the ministry to tackle corruption and abuse of power while also to improve integrity among the ministry’s staff as a whole.”

He also said that every officer and staff under the ministry plays an important role in ensuring the appreciation of the values of integrity and awareness of the harm of corruption and its effects on individuals, families, communities, institutions and the country.

“In the context of the ministry, I propose that every level of management improve the aspect of ‘due diligence’ in the implementation of each task in order to improve the quality of service towards the well-being of the people.

“The commitment of the leadership in fostering a pure organisational culture centred on integrity is not an easy task, so let us all work towards cultivating integrity in ourselves to ensure that our ministry is always respected and honoured,” he said.

Also present were deputy ministers of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben.