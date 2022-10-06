Fire destroys Kuching house converted into car workshop (Video)

KUCHING (Oct 6): A fire destroyed a double-storey house which had been converted into a car workshop at Jalan Rock here today.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a report on the incident at 7.37am.

Firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Padungan fire stations were sent to the scene.

“The fire involved the upper floor of a two-storey house that was converted into a car workshop.

“The firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading by using two hose streams with four machine pump nozzles and water sourced from a nearby fire hydrant,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

The fire destroyed 70 per cent of the upper floor of the house.

“However, all the occupants were reported to be safe and did not suffer any injuries.

“There were also 10 vehicles in the house which managed to be saved,” added the spokesperson.

Bomba’s Forensics Unit is still investigating the cause of the fire, while the estimated losses have yet to be determined.

— Video by Jamie Kong