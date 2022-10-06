GRS-BN cooperation never discussed in meeting – PBRS

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): The cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) is never discussed in Sabah BN meeting, said Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Exco Youth Chief Professor Madya Dr Edwin Laimin.

Dr Edwin, who is also BN Malaysia Deputy Chairman, said that PBRS Youth is disappointed because the Sabah BN Liaison Body does not inform the BN’s conditions to determine cooperation.

“According to Article 13 of the BN constitution, all decisions involving the interest of Barisan Nasional must be decided in the BN Supreme Working Council Meeting unanimously,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the issue of cooperation between GRS and BN in the face of 15th General Election (GE15) was never discussed in the Sabah BN meeting,” he said.

He added that PBRS Youth is requesting that any announcement of cooperation with any party should be discussed and decided in the Sabah BN liaison meeting before it is announced.

“We do not reject any cooperation between BN and GRS but at least we should be involved for the loyal spirit of friends in BN,” he said.

BN and GRS are reported to be working together to avoid facing each other in Sabah during the GE15.

Leaders from the two parties are finalising details of the seat-sharing formula for the 25 Parliament seats in Sabah.

Sabah Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and GRS secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said they had agreed to work together for GE15.

This puts an end to possible clashes between the two coalitions that comprise the ruling state government.

BN comprises Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC while GRS comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PBRS, Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Usno.