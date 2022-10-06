Henry: Tondong-Sebuku bridge rescheduled for completion in Feb 2023

BAU (Oct 6): The completion of the Tondong to Sebuku bridge – which will provide an alternative route to Bau – has been rescheduled to February next year, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the bridge, one of the Projek Rakyat for Tasik Biru, has been delayed due to unavoidable technical issues.

He was nonetheless hopeful the project can now be completed soon after both the Public Works Department (JKR) and the contractor have sorted out the matter.

“But since the Chinese New Year will be celebrated next January, I have appealed on behalf of the people in Tondong, Sebuku and Singai for this bridge to be ready before the end of January 2023.

“Once completed, this bridge will also provide alternative route for those heading to Bau town,” he told reporters after a site visit to the project today.

Henry, who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, said the contractor has given the pledge to complete the bridge by its new scheduled completion date.

“JKR will also continue to monitor the project to prevent any more delays,” he added.

The 120-meter bridge crossing Sungai Sarawak Kanan was originally scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

According to Henry, the project costing RM10.5 million under the Projek Rakyat was approved by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Once the bridge is completed, we will also start upgrading the road from Tondong to Bau costing RM15 million under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

“Also to be implemented also under 12MP is the Buso – Musi road, costing RM10 million,” he said.

On another matter, Henry said another exciting project in Bau to be completed by April next year is the new Bau District Office complex.

The new complex is built to replace the existing Bau District Office which is housed in a 90-year-old building.

“Work is ongoing. The building is more or less there. Second funding is coming to implement work such as lift installation, road, parking area and interior furnishing,” he added.

Also present at the site visit were Bau District Officer Anielia Siam, JKR official and representatives from the contractor.